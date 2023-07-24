Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIRWW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIRWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Near Intelligence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Near Intelligence alerts:

Near Intelligence Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NIRWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,355. Near Intelligence, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a data intelligence platform that provide service to real estate, restaurants, government, automotive, retail, financial service, tourism, and media and tech. Its products include carbon, vista, and allspark. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIRWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIRWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Near Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Near Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.