ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 3.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $97,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $338.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

