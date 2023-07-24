Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AON were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON opened at $340.90 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.