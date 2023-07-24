Apollo Currency Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $558,960.60 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $558,960.60 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

