Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.19 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $618,124.60 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

