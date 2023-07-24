ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $109.10

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.10, but opened at $105.66. ArcBest shares last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 42,822 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

