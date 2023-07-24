Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.01

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 483338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2,051.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 1,540,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3,785.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,043,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

