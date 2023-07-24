Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 4.2%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.69. 191,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 841,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

