Argus Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $550.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $500.59 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.06 and a 200-day moving average of $446.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

