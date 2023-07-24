Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $171.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

