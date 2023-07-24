Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and $24.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002172 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,459,262 coins and its circulating supply is 174,458,234 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

