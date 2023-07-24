Ark Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $46.85 million and $8.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,468,246 coins and its circulating supply is 174,469,032 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.