ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0035 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $252,334.39 and $81.29 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

