Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 375 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 3.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $270.49. 86,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,893. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $270.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

