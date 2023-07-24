Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 523 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.9% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after buying an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 207,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $211.97. 293,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.