Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $4.80-5.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $75.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.