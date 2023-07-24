Arweave Price Hits $5.67 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $189.24 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.67 or 0.00019450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,134.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00816809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00122340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

