Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABG opened at $232.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

