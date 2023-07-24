Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

