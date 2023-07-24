Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,201,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $507.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $514.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.61.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

