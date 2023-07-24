Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

AIZ stock opened at $129.54 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

