Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $107.70 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Astrafer has a total market cap of $107.70 million and $130,087.37 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.6714993 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $113,947.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

