ATB Capital Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$48.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$42.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$39.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.631753 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 102.65%.

About Capital Power



Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

