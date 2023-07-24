Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.55

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 222389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AESI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $52,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,436,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

