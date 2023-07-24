Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
