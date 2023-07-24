AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.