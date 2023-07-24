AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,172 shares during the quarter. AudioEye comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.17% of AudioEye worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AudioEye Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,081. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

AudioEye Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.