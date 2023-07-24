AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.25.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $154.18 on Monday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

