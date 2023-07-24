Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 163,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 573,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $835.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,850.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,123 shares of company stock worth $1,431,787. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,801 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

