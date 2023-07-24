B. Riley Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $7.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total value of $275,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893,118,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,262 shares of company stock valued at $277,011,836 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.