B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTO. Pi Financial raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE BTO traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.73. The company had a trading volume of 718,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,445. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$640.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$561.60 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4038929 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

