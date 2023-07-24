Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 408.40 ($5.34).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 385.20 ($5.04).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

