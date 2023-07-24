Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $337,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.51. The stock had a trading volume of 264,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

