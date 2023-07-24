Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148,059 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.26% of Mastercard worth $908,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $401.73. 764,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $380.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average is $372.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

