Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199,423 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.10% of Watsco worth $630,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.12. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

