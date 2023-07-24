Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,278 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.69% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $463,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BR traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $169.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.