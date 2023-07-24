Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $304.94 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,193,951 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.44% of Twilio worth $304,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.