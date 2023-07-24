Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $398.24 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,379 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Charles Schwab worth $398,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

