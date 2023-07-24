Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $597.23 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.67% of NU worth $597,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NU by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NU by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 7,755,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,602,189. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

