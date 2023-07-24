Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 260,341 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,603,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of NovoCure worth $517,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,962. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.64.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

