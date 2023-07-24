Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 91,357 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $714,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.43.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,086,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,127,100,092.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock worth $558,481,796. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.33. 25,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,322. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

