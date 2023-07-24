Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,132,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,459 shares during the period. NIO comprises 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.20% of NIO worth $1,262,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 512.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

NIO Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 53,816,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,196,180. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.



