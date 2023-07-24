Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.09 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

