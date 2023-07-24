Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,089,141. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $257.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.