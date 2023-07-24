Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,370,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,270,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

