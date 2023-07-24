Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$69.50 at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.54.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$67.11. 3,562,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,105. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.05 and a 12-month high of C$81.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6868571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

