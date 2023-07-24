Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$69.50 at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.54.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$67.11. 3,562,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,105. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.05 and a 12-month high of C$81.98.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.