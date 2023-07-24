Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

