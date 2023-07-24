Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

