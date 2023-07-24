Barclays Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $136.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

