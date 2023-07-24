Barclays Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $14.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.